DALLAS (KDAF) — Hazardous cold returns Thursday night with another round of arctic air expected to enter the region by Friday morning.

The National Weather Service reported, “A warming trend is forecast for today and tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next shot of arctic air. Expect today’s high temperatures to peak in the upper 30s to low 50s with breezy and clear conditions. A cold front will move through early tomorrow, but afternoon temperatures will still be able to rise to the 50s and 60s before the true burst of cold air moves in later.”

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be a bit warmer, with highs in the 40s and 50s.