Each bottle is $4.99, and customers can purchase in-store or through Mo’ Bettah's mobile app.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hundreds if not thousands of families have been affected by the recent fires on the island of Hawaii.

Dallas local Hawaiian restaurant Mo Bettah’s is partnering up with Aloha Sho Yu to help with Maui’s relief efforts.

Mo’Bettah’s

Throughout the remainder of August, every purchase of Mo’ Bettahs’ specialty Teri Sauce Bottles will directly benefit the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

This fund equips the community with the necessary resources for disaster preparedness, immediate response, and subsequent recovery.

