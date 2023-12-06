The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hawaiian barbecue restaurant Mo’ Bettahs is bringing the aloha spirit to Frisco with a new location opening on Dec. 8!

Opening Day will start at 10:30 a.m. This restaurant’s regular operating hours will be Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To keep the spirit of celebration going, Mo’ Bettahs will feature a special BOGO offer – Buy

One Regular Plate, Get One Free – on Monday, Dec. 11.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing the flavors of authentic Hawaiian cooking throughout Texas,” said

co-founder Kimo Mack. “It’s exciting to be growing our brand in the DFW Metroplex, and with

multiple locations in the area, you’re never far from the Mo’ Bettahs grindz and aloha spirit!”

At Mo’ Bettahs, guests can immerse themselves in the island culture with authentic

Hawaiian-style food. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like its traditional plate lunch, featuring their choice of grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – paired with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice. The company just announced the popular Hawaiian snack, SPAM Musubi, has recently been added to the brand’s menu. This treat consists of a block of white rice seasoned with furikake, topped with a fried slice of SPAM, then glazed in Teri Sauce and wrapped in a nori seaweed blanket.

To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs, visit their website.