The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever heard of fluid art?

Fluid art is an abstract art form, usually involving painting, that comes from fluid art mediums such as free flowing acrylics, powdered pigments or inks.

Hawaii Fluid Art in Fort Worth is offering fluid art classes — no artistic experience needed! The art studio offers classes to artists of all ability levels to learn new techniques and experience art in a different form.

Credit: Hawaii Fluid Art

“We empower creativity. The most amazing aspect of our business is watching our customers begin to gain confidence and relax as they create their masterpiece. One of the most common refrains we hear as our guests leave is: I know exactly what I am going to do next time,” their website said.

They also offer other classes, like glass painting and a resin tumbler experience.

To learn more or to book a class, visit their website.

Credit: Hawaii Fluid Art