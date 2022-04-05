DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter is in less than two weeks and if you haven’t made any Easter plans yet, here is a suggestion.

Treat yourself to brunch in Downtown Dallas at Sheraton Hotel Dallas’s ‘Eggcellent’ Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17.

Officials say brunch will include omelet and waffle stations, a charcuterie table, a salad bar, salmon, prime rib, pork loin and more. The brunch costs $49 per person. It is half-off for children 12-years-old and younger.

To book your brunch, click here.