DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard finding the perfect gift for someone who has everything! Etsy is an online marketplace that features handmade, vintage and custom items.

The perfect place to find unique gifts! Here are a few we found that make perfect gifts:

High-Quality Handicraft Wooden Wine Puzzle – Don’t Break It Wine Puzzle

The description reads: “Imagine you’re attending or hosting a party with a sophisticated bottle of wine in this intriguing container.”

Tabletop Glass Fireplace

“Looking for something unique to brighten up your outdoor entertaining space? Maybe you want to warm up your perfect indoor space, as well,” the description reads.

Unique Planters – Small Planter

These unique planters are mini figures that have magnets in both the hands and legs. They can be positioned in many different ways!

Custom Bobbleheads

Yep! You read that right! “Choose a similar bobblehead model from our shop, we can make all style bobbleheads as you want. Just send your high-resolution photos to us and select the Hair, Eyes and Skin Color for Your Bobblehead,” the description reads.

Personalized Charcuterie Board

An engraved charcuterie board is perfect for newlyweds or your favorite party host.

Custom Whiskey Glass in a Wooden Barrel

“The barrel design not only exudes classic charm but also enhances the whiskey’s flavors, ensuring every sip is a delightful journey of taste and refinement,” the description reads.

Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit

Great gift for the cook or hot sauce connoisseur in your life! “Everything you need to make gourmet hot sauce. Makes up to 10 bottles,” the description reads.



Diy Whiskey Making Kit

The DO YOUR WHISKY DIY Infusion Kit comes with 12 glass vials including 3 types of wood chips and 6 botanicals; 2 empty bottles with customizable labels and wooden corks; and 6 stainless steel whiskey stones.