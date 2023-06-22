DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a quick sweet summer escape for you and your family?

We think we may have found one with this so-called white sand beach just thirty minutes from Dallas. Instead of taking the long trip to Galveston, how about you try Lynn Creek Park?

Lynn Creek Park is located in Grand Prairie, TX. With over 748 acres the park amenities include two boat ramps and a marina, perfect for those who want to get into deeper waters.

The beach is perfect for sunbathing and swimming. The area also includes concession stands, barbecue sites, volleyball nets, and more. Definitely check out Lynn Park to add to your weekend plans.