Christmas is celebrated by many in America as a Christian holiday, but around the world, the holiday is celebrated in many different ways through culture and tradition.

SWEDEN

Let’s start in Sweden, where the oldest tradition dates back to the 11th century for the country. The Yule Goat in the beginning was popular among the young men who would dress up as the goat creature and menace neighbors. From then on it evolved into the men of the household dressing up as the Yule goat and delivering gifts. Today the tradition has turned itself into an ornament for Swedish Christmas trees.

SOUTH AFRICA

In South Africa, fried caterpillars are a popular hit among the children. The Pine Tree Emperor Moth, or Christmas caterpillar, is covered in festive colors. If you swallow the caterpillars, it will bring you luck into the new year.

Italy

In Italy, Belfana the Witch makes her appearance on Jan 5 instead of Christmas Eve. She leaves gifts for the children and in return, they leave her wine and other goodies.

Iceland

The origin of the Yule Cat is very scary, so thank God it’s a lot more tamer now. A giant cat is said to wander the snow during Christmas time. Farmers would use the cat to see who was hardworking. If you weren’t hardworking the big cat would eat you… Thankfully now the tradition has turned into everyone getting clothing for Christmas instead of being eaten by a humongous cat.

NORWAY

The country of Norway looks at Christmas in a very different light. The day is seen as a day for evil spirits and witches to wreak havoc! As tradition Norwegian families hide their brooms so that the witches won’t be able to stir any trouble.

JAPAN

In Japan, KFC Fried Chicken is eaten on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The traditional Christmas dessert is Christmas Cake. The sponge cake is made with strawberries and whipped cream. Meri Kurisumasu!

