DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t love Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic with all your heart you need to watch this video from the Mavs and have him become your favorite NBA player.

The 7’3″ center from Serbia has taken the NBA by storm with his lovable personality and incredible smile.

In a fun tweet from over the weekend, the Mavs posted a video dubbed, “:24 seconds with Boban Marjanovic,” asking him some fun questions.

He was asked about his favorite sneakers, the best part of his hometown, favorite snack and more. His answers were superb; never change Boban, never change.