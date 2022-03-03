DALLAS (KDAF) — “We’re playing baseball next month. Source? Us.” That’s the message the Frisco RoughRiders are sending fans of America’s Pastime as Major League Baseball canceled opening day on Tuesday.

The RoughRiders will hit the diamond for the first time during the 2022 season on April 8 at Riders Field against the Arkansas Travelers. The start of the season also happens to fall on a Fireworks Friday, where fans and the RoughRiders can celebrate the end of the work week together.

This will also be their Division Champions* Weekend, “The season starts with a loud crack of the bat with giveaways every night from April 8th through April 10th. After holding the best record in the South Division for all 119 games of 2021, but missing the playoffs due to a change in the postseason-qualifying rules, the Riders will still celebrate their 2021 South Division “Championship” all weekend long.”

The series against the Travelers will end on Sunday, April 10 to open the season.