DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest, while a mainstay in Germany, this festival has made its way into the United States with great popularity due to its great fun, delicious food, and plentiful beer.

Britannica says, “A number of U.S. cities, particularly those with large German American populations, hold Oktoberfests modeled on the original in Munich. These popular celebrations, which feature beer and German food, are an attempt to reproduce the Bavarian sense of gemütlichkeit—cordiality.”

Of course, North Texas will be hosting their fair share, and has already seen one of the best celebrations in the country take place in Addison! If you may have missed it, don’t worry there are plenty of other celebrations on the horizon for you to join in on in search of filling your life with fun, food and stouts.

Here’s a look at North Texas Oktoberfest celebrations:

Dallas Oktoberfest – October 1 at Flag pole Hill Park

Fort Worth Oktoberfest – September 22-24 at Trinity Park

Frisco Oktoberfest – Oct. 1 at Frisco Square

Dogtoberfest – Sept. 24 at Community Beer Co.

McKinney Oktoberfest – Sept. 23-25 at downtown McKinney

Oktoberfeast at Legacy Hall – Sept. 24

Oaktoberfest – Sept. 25 at Tyler Station

Southlake Oktoberfest – Oct. 14-16 at Southlake Town Square

Irving Oktoberfest – Oct. 1 at Toyota Music Factory