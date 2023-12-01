The video above is from previous video segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fowling is a new sport that is a mixture of football and bowling. The warehouse just opened in Dallas and they are getting ready for the holidays!
Fowling Warehouse DFW will be hosting a Brunch with Santa. The brunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. kids will be able to take pictures with Santa, Gingerbread Cookie Decorating, Arts & Craft and more.
$15 per child includes:
Pictures with Santa
Gingerbread Cookie Decorating
Arts & Crafts
Letter to Santa
Pancakes
Fowling Play
$10 per adult includes (optional, not needed):
Pancakes
Brunch Mimosa $3
Game Contest
Fowling Play
Check out more from Fowling DFW on Instagram. Tickets can be purchased here.