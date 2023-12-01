The video above is from previous video segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fowling is a new sport that is a mixture of football and bowling. The warehouse just opened in Dallas and they are getting ready for the holidays!

Fowling Warehouse DFW will be hosting a Brunch with Santa. The brunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. kids will be able to take pictures with Santa, Gingerbread Cookie Decorating, Arts & Craft and more.

$15 per child includes:

Pictures with Santa

Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Arts & Crafts

Letter to Santa

Pancakes

Fowling Play



$10 per adult includes (optional, not needed):

Pancakes

Brunch Mimosa $3

Game Contest

Fowling Play

Check out more from Fowling DFW on Instagram. Tickets can be purchased here.