DALLAS (KDAF) — Sing it with me ladies and gentlemen: “SWWWEEEEEEETTTTT LOOOOVVVEEEEE!”

Singer-songwriter Anita Baker is coming to Dallas just in time for the holidays! She will be performing at the American Airlines Center on Dec.17.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $49 per person. This performance is part of her “The Songtress Longevity Tour”.

Many fans are speculating due to the celebs’ Instagram bio, that new music is on the way! Baker has hinted at new music in her Instagram bio where she declared, “NEW MUSIC IS READY.”

Anita Baker’s last traditional studio project was released in 2004 with, My Everything.