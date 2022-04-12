FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Fort Worth Zoo’s annual music and tasting event is coming back on May 20.

Beastro (like ‘beast’ mixed with ‘bistro’) supports the zoo’s local and international wildlife conservation and education efforts.

Some of Fort Worth’s finest area restaurants will be stationed throughout the zoo serving sample appetizers, entrees and desserts. There will be live music and open bars for people to have plenty of fun.

Photo courtesy Fort Worth Zoo

The theme is summer chic, so officials say when picking out your wardrobe ‘think sundresses, casual button-down shirts, shorts and sandals.’ They also say to consider wearing comfortable shoes considering the event requires walking through the zoo.

Participants must be 21-years old or older to attend the event and I.D.s will be checked upon entry.

Tickets for the event are now on sale. General admission tickets are $110 per person and are only available for purchase online. To get your tickets, visit fortworthzoo.org.