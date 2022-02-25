DALLAS (KDAF) — Nashville staple Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken has made its way to Dallas with the opening of its restaurant in Deep Ellum, a hot district fitting for the chain’s spicy food offerings.

As chicken is in the name, customers are given the following entre options: two boneless chicken options (the hot chicken sandwich or the chicken tenders) or your choice of bone-in chicken.

Once you choose your meat you then choose your spice level. For the amateur, there is the “Southern” option which is described as having no heat. Based on your comfort level there are varying degrees of heat options all the way up to the spiciest option entitled “Shut the Cluck Up” with a burn notice.

The chain offers an assortment of sides from southern greens to coleslaw to baked beans and of course fries.

And what meal is complete without dessert? Hattie B’s offers a few classic dessert options like banana pudding, floats and ice cream. The restaurant is located at 3000 Main St. Dallas, TX 75226. For more information, click here.