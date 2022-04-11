DALLAS (KDAF) — Comedian, host Hasan Minhaj is making his way to Dallas on May 18th, where he will be performing at the Winspear Opera House!

If that name sounds familiar to you, you may have seen him in one of his multiple Netflix projects including the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj or his comedy-special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.

Hasan also gained internet fame for an interview with him on The Ellen Show where he talked about how people commonly mispronounce his name while having no difficulty pronouncing other names.

“If you can pronounce Ansel Elgort, you can pronounce Hasan Minhaj,” Hasan said in his interview on The Ellen Show.

Tickets go on sale for his Dallas appearance this Thursday.