DALLAS (KDAF) — Known for his opinions on politics, storytelling and comedy, Hasan Minhaj continues his Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Tour in Dallas.

The comedian will be filming his show with a live audience at the Winspear Opera House on Jan. 20. There is a 7:30 p.m. show and a late show was just added for 9:30 p.m.

Minhaj’s show centers around talking about politics, parenting and therapy. The show is open for all ages 13 and above.

