DALLAS (KDAF) — Harry Styles has released his newest album Harry’s House on Friday, May 20 and he is doing a special promotion to celebrate the occasion.

This weekend, Harry Styles pop-up shops are opening up in select locations in the U.S. and Europe, and Dallas was lucky enough to be one of the cities he selected in America.

From May 20 to Sunday, May 22, his shop will be at 2117 Commerce Street in Downtown Dallas. Here are the times the shop will be open:

May 20 — 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (American Express Members get Early Access Shopping from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

May 21 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (American Express Members get Early Access Shopping from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

May 22 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (American Express Members get Early Access Shopping from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

For more information, go to his website.