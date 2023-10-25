The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is bringing the music of Harry Potter to life this weekend.

Catch performances of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ from Oct. 27 to 29 at the Meyerson, with Conductor Stephen Mulligan and Chorus Director Anthony Blake Clark.

“Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert. The thrilling tale is accompanied by the music of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen. From the moment Harry uses the Marauder’s Map to when the Patronus Charm bursts from his wand, you’ll be transported back into the world you love,” the website said.

Get your tickets here to relive the magic of the wizarding world.