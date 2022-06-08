DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s World Oceans Day and Dallas Zoo officials are getting in on the celebrations.

Fun fact: did you know that 94% of Earth’s wildlife is found in the ocean?

Zoo officials have shared this penguin portrait on the zoo’s Twitter page, pointing out how well dressed this species of animal is.

The tweet said, “Happy #WorldOceansDay! The ocean is home to a wealth of biodiversity, including the ocean’s “best-dressed.” We can help penguins and other marine life by making smarter food choices ourselves.”