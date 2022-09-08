DALLAS (KDAF) — Today we are wishing all Trekkies out there to “live, long and prosper” as Sept. 8 is Star Trek Day.

No matter which series is your favorite, whether that’s the Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, you name it, you are welcome in the Star Trek fandom.

What better way to celebrate this day than by watching Star Trek content and what better viewing place than the theater?

In celebration of Star Trek Day select theaters will be showing “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Director’s Cut”, if you want to get in on all the celebrations, here are some of the participating theaters:

Ridgmar 13 and XD

Regal Fossil Creek

North East Mall 18 and XD

Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD

AMC The Parks At Arlington 18

Studio Movie Grill – Arlington

AMC NorthPark 15

Regal UA Galaxy Theatre & ScreenX – Dallas

Cinemark 17 XD and IMAX

AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30

Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley

Cinemark Movies 16

For a full list of show times and to buy your tickets, click here.