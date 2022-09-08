DALLAS (KDAF) — Today we are wishing all Trekkies out there to “live, long and prosper” as Sept. 8 is Star Trek Day.
No matter which series is your favorite, whether that’s the Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, you name it, you are welcome in the Star Trek fandom.
What better way to celebrate this day than by watching Star Trek content and what better viewing place than the theater?
In celebration of Star Trek Day select theaters will be showing “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Director’s Cut”, if you want to get in on all the celebrations, here are some of the participating theaters:
- Ridgmar 13 and XD
- Regal Fossil Creek
- North East Mall 18 and XD
- Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD
- AMC The Parks At Arlington 18
- Studio Movie Grill – Arlington
- AMC NorthPark 15
- Regal UA Galaxy Theatre & ScreenX – Dallas
- Cinemark 17 XD and IMAX
- AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30
- Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley
- Cinemark Movies 16
For a full list of show times and to buy your tickets, click here.