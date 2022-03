DALLAS (KDAF) — Look at the smile, the height, the legendariness of the man. Who else would you want to tell you, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” then the greatest Dallas Maverick to grace the hardwood?

Dirk Nowitzki, who just so happened to be the grand marshal for the 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival, is smiling in pictures shared from the verified Twitter, @MavsOffCourt.