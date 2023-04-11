DALLAS(KDAF)— We’re celebrating all our pets today! Whether they’re dogs, cats, snakes, or whatever you have, it’s their day! Let’s celebrate national pet day!
April 11 marks National Pet Day! National Today said, “Although if you’re a pet owner, you know there’s not a day that goes by that you don’t celebrate your animal companion! So hug your hedgehog, bond with your bunny, and cut your kitty some catnip! That critter makes you happy — and that’s not all”.
Don’t break the bank if you want to celebrate your pet and shower them with gifts for this holiday.
Here’s a look at some of the top retailers offering sales for National Pet Day 2023.
- Walmart: This retailer has deals on treats, kennels, litter boxes, scratching pots, and other pet supplies with some deals under $10.
- Amazon: Save on pet supplies, such as training devices, automatic pet feeders, beds, and grooming tools, as part of its “Today’s Deals.”
- PetSmart: Get discounts on pet treats for the entire month of April and save up to $30 on pet clippers. Toys are also bought three, get one free.
- Wayfair: This retailer has markdowns on pet kennels, beds, and feeders during its online sale for pets.
- Chewy: Spend $49 or more and save $20 as a first-time customer using the promo code WELCOME. Get 35% off your first AutoShip order with the retailer.
- Pet Supermarket: Receive up to 35% off pet food, treats, and accessories through April.
- Woof: Get 10% off your first order of toys and treats when you sign up with your email and phone number.
- The Foggy Dog: Save on dog accessories, including collars and bandanas, during this retailer’s pet sale.
- PetPlate: This retailer is offering 61% off your first box of fresh pet food.
- Maxbone: Earn Maxbone gift cards on orders of $100 or more from its designer collection of pet clothes, food, wellness products, and pet accessories.
- Yeti: Receive free shipping on orders of $20 and more and save 25% off the Trailhead dog bed.