DALLAS(KDAF)— We’re celebrating all our pets today! Whether they’re dogs, cats, snakes, or whatever you have, it’s their day! Let’s celebrate national pet day!

April 11 marks National Pet Day! National Today said, “Although if you’re a pet owner, you know there’s not a day that goes by that you don’t celebrate your animal companion! So hug your hedgehog, bond with your bunny, and cut your kitty some catnip! That critter makes you happy — and that’s not all”.

Don’t break the bank if you want to celebrate your pet and shower them with gifts for this holiday.

Here’s a look at some of the top retailers offering sales for National Pet Day 2023.