DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the day of the girlfriends in the USA! Happy National Girlfriend Day! You deserve a date, whether it be your significant other or a nice girlfriend’s date, a date is in need.

NationalToday says, “Spa days, weekend retreats, pajama parties complete with wine and nachos are even better when your girlfriends join in the fun. This year on National Girlfriend Day 2021, spend some delicious time gossiping about lovers past, present and future. Discuss your hopes and dreams in a really safe space, the circle of sisterhood.”

We checked out some awesome spots around Dallas and North Texas to get out and enjoy a date with whomever you choose!

Game on at Cidercade Dallas

Axe throwing at the Whiskey Hatchet

Get your skate on at Innerskate

Picture date at Rainbow Vomit – Exposition Park

Catch a move at Dreamscape at AMC NorthPark Center

Upstairs Circus in Deep Ellum

Keith & Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas

Puttery in The Colony

Take a cooking class at Eataly

Catch a comedy show in Dallas or Plano