DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise your cans, glasses, bottles and whatever might be the vehicle for your beer on this glorious day; International Beer Day! August 5 signifies to fans of ale, sours, lagers, IPAs and whatever beer you fancy, it’s time to drink (responsibly).

NationalToday says, “Beer somehow manages to do what politicians have tried to do for centuries – unite people in a common cause for good. Our insatiable thirst for beer gives us reason to pause; to stop what we’re doing, sit down and converse with one another over a pint or two. The conversation may be pleasant or not, calm or animated, but somehow beer makes it possible to agree to disagree and still walk away friends. Plenty of us have no doubt solved many of the world’s problems over a few pints of beer.”

We think you deserve to enjoy the best pints around town whether it be a brewery or even some top spots for beer tasting. We checked out some of the best breweries around Dallas from Tripadvisor as well as some of the best spots for beer tasting in Dallas from Yelp:

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Four Corners Brewing Company

Pegasus City Brewery

Peticolas Brewing Company

Community Beer Company

Texas Ale Project

Noble Rey Brewing Company

Oak Highlands Brewery

Westlake Brewing Company

Breaking Brew Meadery

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here.

Craft Beer Cellar Dallas

Cidercade Dallas

Uptown Liquors

Bitter Sisters Brewery

Brutal Beerworks

For more from Yelp’s list, click here.