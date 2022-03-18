DALLAS (KDAF) — March 18 is Holi, also known as the festival of colors, and North Texas is getting into the colorful spirit.
For those wanting to celebrate the Hindu holiday, there are plenty of celebrations to be had in the area. Here are just some of the festivities taking place!
- Holi Mela Southfork Ranch Festival of Colors – March 19
- Dallas Holifest – March 19
- Holi Colors of Joy Dallas – March 19
- Holi Festival of Color in Flower Mound – March 19
- Frisco Festival of Colors – March 19
- Holi: Welcome Spring with an Indian Chaat Party – March 19
- City of Bedford’s Holi Festival of Color – March 26