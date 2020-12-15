Happy HAULidays: Junk King launching toy drive in partnership with Boys & Girls Club

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – Junk King Dallas, a local eco-friendly junk removal company, has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins are placed at:

Keller William Dallas Midtown (9850 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231)

Limber Studio (Casa Linda Plaza, 9540 Garland Rd. #402, Dallas, TX 75218)

JJ’s Cafe (10233 E. Northwest Hwy #434, Dallas, TX 75238)

The community can drop off new, unwrapped toys to these donation bins until Monday, December 21.

Donations will go to the local Boys & Girls Club who will be delivering the toys to underprivileged children in the community.