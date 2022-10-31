DALLAS (KDAF) — Trick-or-treating is going to feel great around the North Texas region Monday night on October 31. Halloween celebrators will be able to enjoy pleasant temperatures with some light winds as they fill their candy buckets.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex along with other areas in the region will see highs around the 70s at 5 p.m. with the temps slowly dropping into the 60s and high 50s from 7 to 11 p.m.

“Halloween evening will be pleasantly cool with light winds and temperatures falling through the 60s. Sunset times across North and Central Texas are mostly between 6:35 and 6:45 pm. A few sprinkles of rain are possible in portions of Central Texas late in the evening,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center also shared its workweek planner for the region over the weekend.

“Pleasant weather will prevail this week. A warming trend will push temperatures above normal for the opening days of November. Rain chances will return in time for the weekend. #dfwwx#ctxwx#texoma#txwx,” NWS Fort Worth tweeted.

NWS Fort Worth