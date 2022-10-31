Part of female teen costume for halloween party with black dress, leather boots, tights and handmade broom.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Halloween and if you want to get in touch with your spiritual side, you may want to read further.

Lawn Love has commissioned a report ranking multiple U.S. cities based on which ones are the best and worst cities for witches.

How does one determine if a place is good for a witch? Good question. Officials say they compared 200 of the biggest cities in the nation based on a few metrics, including access to covens, tarot readers, and astrology classes.

Texan witches are in luck as two texas cities made Lawn Love’s top 10 list of the best cities for witches: Houston (3rd) and Austin (9th).

Dallas also ranked relatively high, ranking just shy of the top 10 list at 12th place.

For the full report, visit Lawn Love.