GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KDAF) — Happy Earth Day, Texas. North Texas is showing off its green thumb in celebration.

If you live in Grand Prairie, you can partake in the Earth Day Celebrations with a free tree. Here’s how to get yours.

The City of Grand Prairie is hosting a tree giveaway event on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be located at 2960 Epic Place in Grand Prairie. All you have to do is show up and it’s yours. It is first come first served, so make sure you get there at a reasonable time.

Photo courtesy City of Grand Prairie

On top of the tree giveaway, there will also be animal encounters, face paintings, education and crafts.