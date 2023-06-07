DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

National Today said, “So chocolate naturally came before vanilla because hot chocolate was very popular in 17th-century Europe. In fact, the first frozen chocolate recipe was published in 1692 in Naples in the book “The Modern Steward,” and much later chocolate ice cream found its way to the U.S. This day falls on June 7 to help us channel our inner Willy Wonka and pay tribute to this decadently frosty treat.”

The Trip Advisor website lists the best ice cream shops in Dallas where you can try chocolate ice cream.

The best Dallas Ice Cream:

Botolino Gelato Artigianale Steel City Pops Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Chocolate Secrets and Wine Gorgi Restaurant Paciugo Italian Gelato Paciugo Gelato Caffe Eately Dallas Pokey O’s Braum’s