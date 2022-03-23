DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to tell Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd a happy birthday! The basketball Hall of Famer had an illustrious career in the NBA, even playing with the Mavericks for a while, and is now coaching his former team.

During his time as a player in Dallas (two stints with the team, 1994-97 and 2007-12) he averaged over 10 points, 8 assists and five rebounds per game. As a coach for Dallas, Kidd has garnered a 44-28 record so far.

Overall as a coach, Kidd has a record of 239-220 after stints with the Nets, Bucks, Lakers and now Mavs. During the 2021-22 season, he has the Mavs in fifth place in the West with a chance to move up even further in seeding before the start of the NBA Playoffs.