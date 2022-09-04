DALLAS (KDAF) — A Texas icon is celebrating her birthday today, so we want to wish a Happy Birthday to Beyoncé!

We may not be able to buy a $70 million super yacht, but what we can do is wish her a good day.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is without a doubt of the best-selling recording artists in the world. This Houston native rose to fame in the late 90s during her time with the massively popular group Destiny’s Child.

The group disbanded in 2006 and since then she has gone on to release music as a solo artist where she has only risen in stardom more and more.

Her accolades do not stop their though, Beyoncé is also an actress, with roles in films like The Lion King, Pink Panther, Austin Powers, and more.

Again, we wish Beyoncé a great day from CW33.