DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’ll take a #2 meal please!”

Texas’ favorite burger place is turning 72 today: Whataburger. No matter whether you like their burgers, patty melts or breakfast the most, we can all agree that there is something delicious for everyone to enjoy at this iconic burger restaurant.

Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger in Corpus Christi all the way back on Aug. 8 in 1950 at the beginning of the golden age of drive-ins and the American automobile industry. Dobson opened a burger stand that was offering something the competitors didn’t; a burger so big you had to hold it with both hands when you ate it.

Now Whataburger has almost 900 different locations across the country and has expanded its menu to breakfast, chicken and signature items like Patty Melts and more.

Whataburger is celebrating the day on Twitter. “Today we turn 72 and we couldn’t be more proud of where we have come from, or where we are headed! ​ Want to celebrate with us? Comment the reason you love Whataburger in 72 characters or less and we might hook you up with a free Whataburger reward on us,” they said.