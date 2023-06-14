DALLAS (KDAF) — Surf’s up! Well, at least it will be by next year when Deep Ellum gets its new surf bar.

Surf & Style European Championship

Goodsurf Dallas will be opening its doors as a bar, restaurant and beer garden. The bar will feature authentic surf technology to simulate a true beach experience.

“We are excited to bring Goodsurf to Deep Ellum powered by the incredible citywave® system,” said CEO Zach Shor. “Surfing is one of the most inaccessible sports in the world, and citywave® breaks that barrier down for everyone in a fun and authentic way. The wave creates an energy that flows into the rest of the facility – it’s a blast to surf and great to watch, especially with a cold drink in your hand.”

Goodsurf Dallas will open in early 2024 in Dallas’ historical Deep Ellum neighborhood at 317 S 2nd Avenue.