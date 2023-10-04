The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This Halloween pop-up is filled with drinks, dances, ghouling pianos and much more!

Calling all ghosts, witches and ghouls in between the Nightmare on Main Street at Third Rail Halloween pop-up is one you don’t want to miss! This pop-up will be open until Oct. 31.

‘Nightmare on Main Street – our Halloween Pop-Up Bar promises a chillingly good time for all who dare to enter. As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by witches, goblins, and ghosts, creating an ambiance that will send shivers down your spine. Plus, our talented mixologists have concocted a bewitching menu of themed cocktails that will both delight and terrify your taste buds,” their website read.

The pop-up will have different activities every night. From karaoke, trivia nights and even live music!

Find out more about the different events offered on their website.