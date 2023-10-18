The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Punch Bowl Social is a weekend bar go-to for a lot of Dallasites!

Halloween is slithering its way as the days get closer, of course, we will be letting you know of all the different events taking place leading up to the holiday.

“Whether you’re a Halloween enthusiast or just looking for a memorable night out, we’ve got you covered with chilling surprises, devilish dance beats, and mouthwatering treats. Best of all there is NO COVER!” their events page read.

The Halloween party will take place on Oct. 28 and will feature spooky beats by DJ Angel, a costume contest, games and more. Find out more on their website and social media.

