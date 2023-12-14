The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebration of the Texas Rangers World Series win continues with the opening of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s exhibit featuring the Rangers 2023 World Series title.

The Cooperstown, New York exhibit is part of the museum’s homage to the post-season, called Autumn Glory. The Texas Rangers donated several pieces of history to the Hall of Fame which are now on display.

READ: Texas Rangers return home to celebrate World Series win

These items include a cap worn by manager Bruce Bochy, batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Corey Seager, a glove worn by pitcher Josh Sborz and more.

There were also pieces that were donated by the Arizona Diamondbacks that will also be on display.

For more information, including tickets and more click here.