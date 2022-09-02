DALLAS (KDAF) — Week 2 of CW33’s High School Football Showdown saw Azle face off against Grapevine. Despite valiant efforts from Azle, Grapevine remained dominant through the entire matchup, ultimately winning 58-14.

CW33 High School Football sideline report Chris Mycoskie got a chance to talk with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s Athletics Director Todd Raymond at half-time.

They talked about his goals for the district, his recent move from Pflugerville ISD, the turf and more! Watch the video player above for the full interview!