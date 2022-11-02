DALLAS (KDAF) — More H-E-B in North Texas makes for more fun, food, and the store’s continued expansion across the Lone Star State.

The grocery store has opened three stores on the same day that is November 2 with locations in Plano and two in the Houston area.

H-E-B says, “Continuing its drive into the DFW area, H-E-B officially opened its store in Plano, introducing the vibrant community to a shopping destination with a commitment to deliver unsurpassed freshness and quality at H-E-B’s everyday low prices. The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Plano store joins the recently opened Frisco H-E-B and six Central Market locations that have been serving DFW shoppers for more than two decades.”

Here’s what you can expect at H-E-B Plano:

True Texas BBQ

Full-service H-E-B Pharmacy

Home by H-E-B

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery

The store says, “As the company grows its footprint across Texas, the Plano location is one of three stores that the retailer opened on the same day. In the Houston area, the company also opened H-E-B stores, its flagship format, in Magnolia and Willis. At a combined nearly 220,000 square feet in total, the store openings mark the first location in Willis, which is a community north of Houston, and the second in Magnolia, a city northwest of Houston.”

More store highlights:

Bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and our famous in-store made, warm tortillas

Deli department with an expansive cheese selection and charcuterie station

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more

H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections

Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, dry-age beef, and fully cooked options

Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service

As the #1 beer and wine retailer in Texas, the store has an extensive craft beer and wine section with a sampling station

Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products, and supplements

Expansive frozen foods selection

Texas Backyard department, featuring plants, pottery, grills, and outdoor essentials

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items

Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food , where 1 percent of sales from the product line supports Texas animal shelters, as well as fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs

, where 1 percent of sales from the product line supports Texas animal shelters, as well as fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs Household Essentials department with all you need to set your table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand including the Texas Tough value pack with all your storage bags in one easy-to-use box

H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Services with nutrition expertise from licensed dieticians

with nutrition expertise from licensed dieticians Customers can get additional saving by shopping with the H-E-B Debit Card, which gives 5% cash back on qualifying H-E-B brand products as well as other perks and benefits