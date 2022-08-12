DALLAS (KDAF) — More H-E-B is coming to North Texas!

Popular Texas grocery store chain H-E-B has announced plans to open a store in Mansfield. In a new release, the chain said the new store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street.

“For years our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much-desired business to Mansfield,” Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said in the release. “With our growing economy and invested community, Mansfield is the perfect home for the first H-E-B location in southeast Tarrant County and we are excited about the continued economic growth coming to our city and the entire southeast Tarrant County region.”

Officials say this is the first H-E-B store built in Tarrant County joining Central Market in Fort Worth.