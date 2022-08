DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a job? Apply to work at one of the best grocery stores in the state of Texas.

H-E-B is looking for staff for its new Plano location. The chain will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Collin College (2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway).

Officials ask applicants to fill out an application before arriving to make the process faster once they arrive at the job fair.

