DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a Texas staple and whether you’ve been to one or not the hype surrounding H-E-B supermarkets is justified. Now, not only is it dipping its hand into North Texas but it’s hiring for its Frisco and Plano (future) locations!

In Frisco, Saturday the supermarket chain is hosting a hiring fair at 11955 Dallas Parkway Suite 300 for their Frisco and Plano stores. Jobs available include full-time and part-time positions.

The fair on Saturday will be from 10-2 p.m.