DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is in full swing and Texas’ favorite grocery store isn’t hiding when it comes to how hard they’re diving into the flavors, decor, and more.

H-E-B is going headfirst into all the flavors of fall, ghoulish Halloween decorations, and pumpkins, and giving football fans all the reason to shop there for their tailgating needs.

Here’s a quick look at H-E-B’s fall product lineup:

Coffee/tea

Pumpkin spice Cafe Ole

Cinnamon spice herbal tea bags

Snickernut coffee Cafe Ole

Orange spice black tea

Fall flavors

Pumpkin donut holes

Pumpkin empanadas

Pumpkin spice baking mix

Pumpkin pecan biscottini

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin macarons

They’ve also got pumpkins, fall produce, decor, and some killer fall-centric outside entertainment pieces.