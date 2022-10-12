DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is in full swing and Texas’ favorite grocery store isn’t hiding when it comes to how hard they’re diving into the flavors, decor, and more.

H-E-B is going headfirst into all the flavors of fall, ghoulish Halloween decorations, and pumpkins, and giving football fans all the reason to shop there for their tailgating needs.

Here’s a quick look at H-E-B’s fall product lineup:

Coffee/tea

  • Pumpkin spice Cafe Ole
  • Cinnamon spice herbal tea bags
  • Snickernut coffee Cafe Ole
  • Orange spice black tea

Fall flavors

  • Pumpkin donut holes
  • Pumpkin empanadas
  • Pumpkin spice baking mix
  • Pumpkin pecan biscottini
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake
  • Pumpkin macarons

They’ve also got pumpkins, fall produce, decor, and some killer fall-centric outside entertainment pieces.