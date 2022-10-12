DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is in full swing and Texas’ favorite grocery store isn’t hiding when it comes to how hard they’re diving into the flavors, decor, and more.
H-E-B is going headfirst into all the flavors of fall, ghoulish Halloween decorations, and pumpkins, and giving football fans all the reason to shop there for their tailgating needs.
Here’s a quick look at H-E-B’s fall product lineup:
Coffee/tea
- Pumpkin spice Cafe Ole
- Cinnamon spice herbal tea bags
- Snickernut coffee Cafe Ole
- Orange spice black tea
Fall flavors
- Pumpkin donut holes
- Pumpkin empanadas
- Pumpkin spice baking mix
- Pumpkin pecan biscottini
- Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Pumpkin macarons
They’ve also got pumpkins, fall produce, decor, and some killer fall-centric outside entertainment pieces.