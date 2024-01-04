The video above is from a previous segment.

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — They say at H-E-B “Here Everything’s Better” so it makes sense that the grocery store chain wants to spread the best of everything to more areas of North Texas.

North Texas is going to be home to two new H-E-B stores in 2024. The San Antonio-based grocery chain will also be bringing 1,000 jobs to its new facilities.

With the expansion of more H-E-B’s in Texas, the area will bring 500 new positions to stores in their Mansfield and Fort Worth areas.

A job fair will be hosted for each store. Fort Worth will host their job fair at 5650 N. Riverside Dr. on Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mansfield location will host their job fair the following day at at the Midlothian Conference Center, located at 1 Community Dr. on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

