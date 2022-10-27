DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time for good news as Texas’ favorite grocery store announces plans for a new store in Tarrant County.

H-E-B has plans to open H-E-B Alliance in north Tarrant County, “Continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex, H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.”

The store will be on the northern edge of Fort Worth and this addition will aim to help build the company’s longstanding presence in the area and to strengthen its commitment to serve more Texans.

“This H-E-B joins two Central Market locations, which have served Tarrant Co. for more than two decades,” H-E-B says.

The store’s groundbreaking will be held on November 16 and more details on the store will be provided at that time. The store says, “Proudly serving communities across the state since 1905, H-E-B is committed to the DFW area for the long term and hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future.”