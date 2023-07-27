Bring your appetite and furry friends along, as pets on a leash or held are welcome.

DALLAS (KDAF) – Over thirty different food vendors will be featured this weekend at the Texas Food Fest.

This mouthwatering event will take place at Dallas City Hall from noon to 6 p.m. on July 30. Festival goers can anticipate a diverse mix of dishes, including tacos, burgers, wings, pork chops, oxtails and even options for vegan and keto enthusiasts.

There will also be several other small business vendors including clothing, Accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men’s wear, health, and so much more.

Located at 1500 Marilla St., entry to the festival is free with an RSVP ticket during the Early Bird phase. However, closer to the event date, it will cost $20, so make sure to grab your tickets early.

For more information, follow the Texas Food Festival Facebook page.