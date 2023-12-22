The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Show Santa your best dance moves during Yule Groove: A Christmas Party with Le Frank!

Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall in Fort Worth will be hosting this Christmas event with the band Le Frak performing.

Doors open at 8: 30 p.m. with General admission starting at $12. There will also be a Christmas costume competition for Best Dressed Christmas Disco Couple. The winners will win a $200 gift card.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets here.