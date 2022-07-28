DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the largest grocery store chains in the country is making its move in Dallas after opening its newest customer fulfillment center to redefine its customers’ experience in the DFW area.

Kroger Delivery will aim to bring the freshest food and quality ingredients right to its customers’ doorsteps. Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce said, “Customers can use Kroger.com or the Kroger app to check the weekly circular, select personalized digital coupons, search products by dietary preference and ultimately place their delivery order, saving time and money.”

Along with this announcement will come hundreds of jobs to the area, economic development and according to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, “…greater access to fresh groceries for all of our residents, including those in our historically underserved and overlooked communities. Together, we are building a more vibrant and more equitable city.”

Those in DFW will also have access to Kroger’s new Boost by Kroger membership program. A press release explains, “For either $59 or $99 per year, Boost provides customers with benefits like unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more and two Fuel Points for every $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise purchases through Delivery, Pickup and in-stores. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.”

Mayor Eric Johnson shares excitement in Kroger’s investment in Dallas

The mayor wrote in a tweet, “Dallas is the place to be right now. That’s why @kroger invested in southern Dallas with a new Customer Fulfillment Center. This means hundreds of jobs, economic growth, and access to fresh groceries for ALL of our communities. Very exciting to help officially open it today!”