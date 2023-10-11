The Greek Food Festival of Dallas is hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, supporting outreach, ministries, and youth programs.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mamma Mia!

The Greek Festival hosted by the Holy Trinity in Dallas is back after a two-year hiatus!

The Greek Food Festival will feature different local vendors, fresh food as well as the Greek future and all it has to offer. The event will take place Nov. 4 through Nov. 5.

“Come and enjoy delicious cuisine and pastries authentically made in the festival kitchen, spirited live music and dance, fun kids’ attractions, and a marketplace brimming with imports and activity,” their website read.

When it comes to admission, general admission tickets are now available. Kids ten and under get in for free. Complimentary admission is available for military personnel and first responders with proper photo I.D.

